2+2 dialogue: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets US aerospace, Defence Majors in Washington DC

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on April 11 met the US aerospace and Defence Majors Boeing & Raytheon in Washington DC. He exhorted the companies to take advantage of policy initiatives in India to steadily march from ‘Make in India’ towards ‘Make for the World’.This dialogue will be held to boost the strategic partnership between the two countries. The fourth India-US 2+ 2 Ministerial Dialogue will take place from April 10-15. He will also visit INDOPACOM Headquarters in Hawai, during his 6-day visit.