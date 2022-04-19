22 arrested after road accident leads to clash between two groups in Vadodara

Police on April 18 arrested twenty-two accused after road accident led to clash and vandalism between two groups in the Raopura area of Vadodara city last night. “Two cases registered at Raopura Police Station and Karelibaug Police Station with 19 accused nabbed by the latter, and 3 accused by Raopura. The incidents at the 2 stations are different. Police deployed everywhere. Remaining accused will be caught too,” informed Chirag Koradia, Joint Commissioner of Police, Vadodara on April 19.