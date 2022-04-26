21 years of TRS: CM KCR to meet party’s MPs, MLAs, Corporators

As Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party will be completing 21 years of its formation, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be addressing party's MLAs, MPs, Ministers, Mandal Presidents and Hyderabad Corporators. The focus of the meet will be to discuss resolutions initiated and brainstormed by the CM and to decide party's future course of action.The party fought for farmers regarding paddy procurement, so they have not conducted a big programme this time.