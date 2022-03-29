20th National Para Athletics Championship kicks-off in Bhubaneswar

The 20th National Para Athletics Championship began at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on March 28. The three-day event started from March 28 and will conclude on March 31. Around 1200 athletes will take part from parts of India. In a first, 25 per cent women players are participating in National Para Athletics Championship. This year, the championship will witness 18 per cent wheel chair athletes. The championship will churn out talent for the upcoming Commonwealth games, and Asian Para Games. While speaking to the media, Deepa Malik, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, said, “For the first time, 25 pc women players are participating. This event will help in grooming new talent for games like the Asian Para Games.”