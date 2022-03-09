2078 UP students stranded in Ukraine evacuated says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on March 09 said that 2,078 of the total 2,290 students have safely been evacuated from war-torn Ukraine. “A total of 2,290 students from UP are living in Ukraine. 2,078 students have returned; preparations are being made to bring the rest. You don't need to take any kind of stress, you have to be mentally healthy,” he added.