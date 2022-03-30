2018 PM’s selection in name of election was conspiracy against entire Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto

Amid political turmoil in Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing a Press Conference on March 30, slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that the selection in the name of election in 2018 was a conspiracy against entire Pakistan. “Selection in the name of election in 2018 was a conspiracy against entire Pakistan,” he said. The PPP Chief held a joint Press Conference with MQM’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and LoP in Pakistan National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.