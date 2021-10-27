2013 Patna serial blasts case NIA Court convicts 9 out of 10 accused

NIA Court Patna convicted 9 out of 10 accused in 2013 Gandhi Maidan, Patna serial blasts case on October 27. One accused acquitted in the absence of evidence. The blasts had occurred at the venue of then prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi’s ‘Hunkar’ rally.