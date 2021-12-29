2008 Malegaon Blast Case RSS leader Indresh Kumar demands apology from Manmohan Singh Sonia Gandhi

After a witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case claimed that Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) ‘forced’ him to ‘falsely’ frame UP CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS leader, Indresh Kumar demanded an apology from former PM Manmohan Singh and Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi. He said, “Under the leadership of Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi, Congress-led UPA conspired against 'bhagwa' and linked it with terrorism. They attempted to misuse (probe) agency officers to arrest people so as to defame religious leaders, but failed miserably…They want us to give respect to Bapu but keep on disrespecting Savarkar. They should apologise to the country.”