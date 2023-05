200 Units Free Electricity, Free Travel: CM Siddaramaiah's 5 poll promises in 1st cabinet meet

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was sworn into office today for his second term at the top post. His deputy, DK Shivakumar, and eight cabinet ministers were also sworn in. Speaking to the media after the oath ceremony, Siddaramaiah addressed the various guarantees assured by the Congress as part of its poll promise in the state.