{"id":"2759528","source":"DNA","title":"20 injured after bus overturned in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"A bus overturned in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on Monday late night. Around 20 people got injured after the bus overturned near Sahmalwa petrol pump. The incident occurred under Baruraj police station limits in Muzaffarpur. The injured have been referred to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital. The bus was carrying people to a wedding ceremony.","summary":"A bus overturned in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on Monday late night. Around 20 people got injured after the bus overturned near Sahmalwa petrol pump. The incident occurred under Baruraj police station limits in Muzaffarpur. The injured have been referred to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital. The bus was carrying people to a wedding ceremony.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-20-injured-after-bus-overturned-in-bihar-s-muzaffarpur-2759528","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/11/834885-00000009.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/biharbus.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560230102","publish_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 10:45 AM IST","modify_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 10:45 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759528"}