2 Tripura BJP MLAs arrive at Rahul Gandhi’s residence likely to join Congress

In a major political jolt, Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha quit BJP and submitted their resignation to the Tripura Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty on February 07. Both the leaders arrived at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s residence in Delhi today. They are likely to join Congress. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also arrived at his residence.