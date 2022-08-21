2 suspected terrorists with Al-Qaeda links arrested in Goalpara Assam

Two suspected terrorists linked with the Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) terror groups were arrested by the Assam police in the Goalpara district on August 20. The arrested persons have been identified as Abdus Subhan, Imam of Tinkunia Shantipur Mosque under Mornoi police station and Jalaluddin Sheikh, Imam of Tilapara Natun Mosque under Matia police station in Goalpara, after they were grilled by the police for several hours. “They'd given logistic support and shelter to Jihadi terrorists who came from Bangladesh. They've confessed to being members of AQIS, of recruiting sleeper cells in the district,” VV Rakesh Reddy, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Goalpara district said. “They've direct connection with Barpeta and Morigaon modules of AQIS and ABT. A lot of incriminating material related to Al-Qaeda, Jihadi elements, posters, and other documents were seized along with mobile phones, SIM cards, and ID cards from house searches,” he added.