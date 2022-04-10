2 LeT terrorists, involved in recent CRPF attack, neutralised in Srinagar: IGP Kashmir

Amid back to back encounters with terrorists in Kashmir, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on April 10 informed that the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, involved in the recent attack on CRPF on April 04 were neutralised in Srinagar encounter. “Terrorists who carried out the attack on CRPF on April 04 belonged to Pakistan and were from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Both were gunned down. Our personnel become a soft target of militants. Militancy is declining and we'll ensure it dwindles further,” he said.