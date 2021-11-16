2 labourers died after wall of under-construction building collapsed in Noida

Two labourers died after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Noida Sector 2 on November 15. Speaking to mediapersons, Additional DCP Rann Vijay Singh said, “Two labourers died after the wall of an under-construction building collapsed on them, last night (November 15). The incident took place in building A-35, Noida Sector 2. Contractor and another labourer absconding, search underway.”