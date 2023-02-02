2 interstate drug smugglers arrested in Shahjahanpur Uttar Pradesh

UP Special Task Force and Sahjahanpur Police nabbed 2 members of an interstate drug smuggler from Sadar Bazar area on February 01. 22 KG of Charas worth Rs 44 crores 60 lakhs have been recovered from their possession. The joint operation was launched by UP STF, SOG team and Shahjanpur Police. As per the police, smugglers used to bring charas from Nepal and supply it in UP West, Punjab and Haryana. Further probe is underway.