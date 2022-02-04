2 held for firing at AIMIM Chief Owaisi's convoy in Meerut

Two persons have been arrested for firing on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy on February 03 when he was leaving from Kithoudh area in Meerut for Delhi after poll campaigning, informed Deepak Bhuker, Superintendent of Police (SP), Hapur. “The investigation is underway. They carried out the act upon being hurt by Owaisi's anti-Hindu statements,” he added. AIMIM Chief Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh for campaigning on February 03.