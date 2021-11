{"id":"2760012","source":"DNA","title":"2 CRPF jawans lost lives in Anantnag terrorist attack","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"

Terrorists attacked police party at KP road in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. 2 CRPF personnel have lost their lives while 3 have been injured in the attack. SHO Anantnag has also received critical injuries. One terrorist has also been neutralised. Heavy firing is underway. More details are awaited. An encounter took place between terrorists and security forces in Sopore district on Tuesday as well.

