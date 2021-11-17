{"id":"2920081","source":"DNA","title":"2 CRPF jawans, 1 civilian injured in terrorist attack in Baramulla","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Two CRPF jawans and one civilian were injured after terrorists lobbed grenade at security forces in Palhalan Chowk area of Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir on November 17. Security forces are present at the spot of the attack. More details are awaited. ","summary":"Two CRPF jawans and one civilian were injured after terrorists lobbed grenade at security forces in Palhalan Chowk area of Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir on November 17. Security forces are present at the spot of the attack. More details are awaited. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-2-crpf-jawans-1-civilian-injured-in-terrorist-attack-in-baramulla-2920081","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/17/1005786-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/1711_DNA_ANI_STORY_27.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637163302","publish_date":"Nov 17, 2021, 09:05 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 17, 2021, 09:05 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920081"}