{"id":"2762204","source":"DNA","title":"2 Cong leaders arrested for trying to set up Ambedkar's statue in Hyderabad","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao and former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar on Tuesday were arrested when they were allegedly trying to install a statue of BR Ambedkar at Punjagutta Centre. The duo was arrested in the wee hours of Tuesday morning and taken into custody by the Punjagutta Police. Police seized the statue and also the lorry in which the statue was brought in.","summary":"Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao and former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar on Tuesday were arrested when they were allegedly trying to install a statue of BR Ambedkar at Punjagutta Centre. The duo was arrested in the wee hours of Tuesday morning and taken into custody by the Punjagutta Police. Police seized the statue and also the lorry in which the statue was brought in.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-2-cong-leaders-arrested-for-trying-to-set-up-ambedkar-s-statue-in-hyderabad-2762204","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/18/837889-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA_ANI_jun18v19.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560843902","publish_date":"Jun 18, 2019, 01:15 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 18, 2019, 01:15 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2762204"}