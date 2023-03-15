Search icon
2 BJP workers attacked in Kerala's Palakkad, police registered case

Kerala Police has registered a case after three persons were attacked in Alathur, Palakkad, Kerala on March 14. The victims have been identified as BJP workers. The two BJP workers, namely Vishnu and Dinesh, were allegedly attacked with weapons. Attackers did not even spare Vishnu's mother when she tried to stop them. The victims have been admitted to the hospital. Kerala police has registered a case in the incident; the investigation is on. Further details are awaited.

