2 Bangladeshi women among 3 attempting to escape from Vadodara’s women protection centre held with fake documents

Two Bangladeshi and a Bengali woman on March 15, attempted to escape from Vadodara's Women Protection Centre, said police. Later, they were arrested and brought back to the centre. “The three women and a man were travelling from Howrah to Ahmedabad on March 11 and on suspicion, they were interrogated by the Railway police. When inquired, it was found the Bangladeshis were holding fake documents and Aadhaar cards, which they had made it from Kolkata,” said BS Jadav, a senior police officer. The Bangladeshi women were identified as Poppi Begum and Yasmin.