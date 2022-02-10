1st Phase of UP Polls: Noida DM Suhas Yathiraj urges citizens to vote

Voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections on 58 Assembly seats covering 11 districts of the state will begin on February 10 at 7 am. Gautambuddha Nagar, District Magistrate Suhas LY on February 10 urged the citizens to cast their vote. “I urge citizens to come out to vote today. Model polling booths established, and paramilitary forces deployed and videography being done at all polling booths. All COVID19 protocols being followed at polling booths,” he added. The voting will conclude at 6 pm today. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.