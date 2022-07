1989 kidnapping case: Rubaiya Sayeed identifies Yasin Malik as abductor at special CBI court

Rubaiya Sayeed, sister of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, was brought at a special CBI court on July 15 in connection to her 1989 abduction case in Jammu. Rubaiya identified Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chief Yasin Malik along with 3 other accused persons before the court. The next date of hearing in the matter is August 23.