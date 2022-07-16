1989 kidnapping case Rubaiya Sayeed identifies 4 accused involved in her abduction

Rubaiya Sayeed, sister of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, identified 4 accused in total behind her 1989 abduction case on July 15 in Jammu. People's Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson and advocate Anil Sethi further informed that the next date of hearing in the matter is August 23. “She has identified everyone on the basis of photographs,” said PDP spokesperson and advocate Anil Sethi. “Next date of hearing is August 23. She has identified 4 accused in total,” said CBI lawyer Monika Kohli.