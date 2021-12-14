1971 Indo-Pak war victory most important in world history: Rajnath Singh

While addressing ‘Vijay Parv Samapan Samaroh’ in Delhi on December 14, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recalled 1971 Indo-Pak war and called it “the most important victory in world history.” “India's victory in the 1971 war proved to be the most important victory in world history. Pakistan had lost one-third of its Army, half of its Navy and one-fourth of its Air Force in this war. The surrender of 93,000 Pakistani soldiers was a historic surrender in world history,” said the Union Defence Minister.