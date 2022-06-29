19 dead in Kurla building collapse in Mumbai, PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

The death toll in the Kurla building collapse in Mumbai rose to 19 on June 28. PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of those who died in the incident. The four-storeyed building collapsed in Mumbai's Kurla in the wee hours of June 28.