18 specially-abled couples tie knot in mass wedding in Vadodara
Jun 4, 2019, 10:35 AM IST
As many as 18 specially-abled couples got married at a mass wedding organised in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Monday. Brides dressed in red attires were seen performing the wedding rituals as per Hindu tradition at a ceremony. Mass marriages are a popular tradition, especially among the economically backward sections of the Indian society, as they help to reduce the financial burden on the parents or guardians of the brides and grooms.