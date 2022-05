18 districts of Odisha on high alert as IMD issues cyclone warning

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 05 indicated a low-pressure area is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood under the influence of cyclonic circulation, the Odisha government has put 18 districts of the state under high alert. 17 NDRF, 20 ODARF, and 175 teams of the Fire Services Department have also been deployed.