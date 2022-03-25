17th JK Police Martyrs Football Tournament concludes in Srinagar

17th Jammu and Kashmir Police Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament was concluded at TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar. It was organised in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Football Association under its civic action programme. J&K DGP Dilbag Singh, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar also attended the tournament J&K Bank was declared winner who defeated JK PDC XI in the finals. The tournament is held every year in the memory of those brave officials who gave supreme sacrifices of their lives for the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. The tournament was started in the year 1998 in the memory of Inspector Mushtaq Ahmad Baba.