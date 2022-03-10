1,600 candidates with criminal background in 2022 Assembly Elections: CEC

With an aim of letting voters know about the background of people they may elect, 'Know your candidate' App was a successful initiative by Election Commission. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra informed that after that creation of the app, out of 6,900 candidates, more than 1,600 were revealed to be with a criminal background. “Supreme Court had decided that people with criminal backgrounds should be known to the voters. So, we created this app and out of 6,900 candidates, more than 1,600 were with a criminal background,” informed the Chief Election Commissioner.