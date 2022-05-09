16 teams formed for each sub-zones for anti-encroachment drive: Meerut Divisional Commissioner

An anti-encroachment drive will free a total of 1.25 lakh square metres of land in Meerut and 16 teams for 16 sub-zones have been formed, informed Divisional Commissioner Surendra Singh on May 09. “We have made 16 teams for 16 sub-zones for anti-encroachment drives. Most include illegal colonies, encroachment over parks and some commercial illegal constructions. A total of 1.25 lakh square metres of land would be freed from encroachment,” said Meerut Divisional Commissioner.