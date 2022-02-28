16 children killed, 350,000 school children with no access to education amid crisis: Ukraine at UNSC

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ambassador of Ukraine to the UN, while addressing the Ukraine crisis on February 28 at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York, informed about the situation in Ukraine. He also informed about the hotline number for the relatives of Russian soldiers in Ukraine, and said that the number received over 100 call during its first hour. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said, “As per the Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko, at least 16 children were killed since February 24. As per Ukrainian Education Ministry, more than 350,000 school children have no access to education.” “Enemy losses as of February 27 have amounted to nearly 4,300 and over 200 taken as prisoners of war, Russia denies. Ukraine had opened a hotline for the relatives of Russian soldiers who can't be contacted. Over 100 calls from Russian mothers were received during the 1st hour,” he added.