15-km-long ‘Cyclothon’ organised in Delhi as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations

Chairperson of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Sangeeta Singh attended and inaugurated the ‘Cyclothon’ event, organised as part of the iconic week celebration under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on June 10 at CR Building, IP Estate, New Delhi. The event began from 6.00 am and around six hundred participants took part in the cycling event, leading the way to 15 km journey across Delhi. Addressing the event, she said, “In the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the message of our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) of being fit and healthy is being carried out. The slogan of Fit India is something that he wanted to showcase, that we have a large number of enthusiasts in the Income Tax department in Delhi.” She also stated, “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav helped us to learn what we all did these many years and how to take this forward to Amrit Kal till 2047. I feel as a department and a person, we should all follow that, this is the only way to take our country forward.”