{"id":"2762212","source":"DNA","title":"15 injured in bus accident in J&K’s Poonch","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"15 people were injured after their bus met with an accident at Islamabad Road, near Shahpur in Poonch earlier today. Dist Development Commissioner Rahul Yadav says \"We are being told that it happened due to driver's negligence. 1 of them is seriously injured, rest are stable.\"","summary":"15 people were injured after their bus met with an accident at Islamabad Road, near Shahpur in Poonch earlier today. Dist Development Commissioner Rahul Yadav says \"We are being told that it happened due to driver's negligence. 1 of them is seriously injured, rest are stable.\"","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-15-injured-in-bus-accident-in-jk-s-poonch-2762212","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/18/837897-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/1806_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_02.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560845402","publish_date":"Jun 18, 2019, 01:40 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 18, 2019, 01:40 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2762212"}