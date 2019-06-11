15 electric buses to ply on Guwahati roads soon

The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) will deploy 15 electric buses in Guwahati under government’s FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric vehicles) scheme. The first electric bus is likely to ply in the city on the Kamakhya temple route. The buses will be deployed phase-wise in all the routes to provide emission-free communication in the city and charging stations will be installed at Inter-State Bus Terminal, Guwahati and ASTC’s Paltan Bazar complex. While speaking to ANI on this matter, Managing Director (MD) of the Assam State Transport Corporation Anand Prakash Tiwari said, “Buses to be operational within this month and they will be emission free.”