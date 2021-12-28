137th Foundation Day Congress flag falls Sonia Gandhi hoists in second attempt

On the occasion of 137th Foundation Day, Congress party organised a flag hoisting ceremony at AICC office in Delhi on December 28. During the ceremony, Congress flag fell off while being hoisted by party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi. However, the flag was hoisted after some time and the event was done. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with several other leaders attended the ceremony. The Indian National Congress (INC) was founded in 1885.