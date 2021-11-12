133 terrorists neutralised this year IGP Kashmir

Over 130 terrorists have been neutralised in Kashmir this year after three terrorists were gunned down in the valley on November 12, according to IGP Vijay Kumar. “Two terrorists Shiraz Molvi and Yawar Bhat have been neutralised. Shiraz was active since 2016 and was involved in several civilian killings. One other terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter identified as Aamir Riyaz., 133 terrorists including many top commanders have been neutralised this year,” said IGP Kashmir.