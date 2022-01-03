1,300-year-old Durga idol found in J-K’s Budgam

Jammu and Kashmir Police has recovered one ancient sculpture from Khag area in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. The idol, believed to be 1,300 years old, was found in Khag area, the officials said.“This sculpture of Goddess Durga, seated on lion throne, has left side of the arm missing from the shoulder. The sculpture is having the influence of Gandhara School of Art and right hand is holding lotus,” the officials added.Later, the recovered sculpture was handed over to Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums.