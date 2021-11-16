{"id":"2919875","source":"DNA","title":"13-year-old girl from Hyderabad scales Mount Kilimanjaro ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"A 13-year-old girl, Muriki Pulakita Hasvi from Hyderabad recently scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa. Speaking to ANI, Muriki Pulakita Hasvi said, \"I got to know about mountaineering through a movie. My future goal is to get to the top of all 7 summits across the world.\" \r

