1.25 lakh crore black money confiscated: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister of Railways and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw attributed the removal of corruption in today’s times to the transparency that was brought on by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good governance. “One dimension of good governance is transparency. Corruption that was in the system has been removed. All that money is now coming to the government. Having a transparent system for real estate has made a huge difference in people’s lives,” said the Union Minister.