12 samples tested in AIIMS for Monkeypox so far in Delhi

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has tested 12 samples of suspected Monkeypox cases so far, said an official on August 04. Speaking to ANI, Dr Lalit Dar, Professor, Department of Microbiology, AIIMS said, "At the Virology Laboratory Department of Microbiology, we have received 12 samples from different states. We have also received samples from Delhi." Notably, the patients who tested positive for Monkeypox in the AIIMS lab do not have any recent travel history abroad

