119 BSF Jawans take oath during passing out parade in Humhama

119 Border Security Forces (BSF) Jawans took oath during the passing out parade to serve the nation with proper dedication. The passing out parade ceremony was held at Subsidiary Training Centre, BSF, Humhama. IPS Ashok Yadav, IG BSF, and STC Kashmir welcomed IPS PV Rama Sastry as the Chief Guest at the occasion. Chief Guest inspected and awarded medals to Recruits who performed exceptionally well in various indoor & outdoor training activities. Five trainees from the batch were adjudged best in different competitions and were presented with trophies. ADG BSF applauded and appreciated the excellent display of self-confidence, skills and coordination with courage and enthusiasm. BSF personnel along with their families, school children and family members of the trainees witnessed the memorable parade.