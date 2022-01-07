11 terrorists killed in J-K so far this year; most top JeM and LeT commanders: IGP Kashmir

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist neutralised in Budgam encounter, informed IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. on January 07. On top of that security forces also recovered arms and ammunition from the terrorists. “Three terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were neutralised in the Budgam encounter. Three AK-57 rifles, eight magazines and some documents have been recovered from the terrorists. A total of 11 terrorists have been neutralised in the year 2022 so far,” he added.