11 stolen two-wheelers recovered in Mathura, 2 held

Mathura Police arrested two robbers on February 07 named Rahul and Iqbal. Eleven stolen two-wheelers were recovered from their possession. Apart from this, railway bathroom plates, motors, electric wires have been recovered. Further investigation is underway. “The team of Police Station Govindnagar has arrested two thieves named Rahul and Iqbal. Eleven two-wheelers have been seized from them. Apart from this, railway bathroom plates, motors, electric wires etc. have been found.” said Shailesh Kumar.