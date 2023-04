11 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function; over 100 ill, CM announces ex-gratia

At least 11 people have died and over 100 hospitalised from dehydration, dizziness, nausea and chest pain at a Maharashtra Bhushan award function which was organised by the state government. The seating arrangement for the attendees was made in the open and there was no shed. CM Eknath Shinde termed the deaths as "very unfortunate."