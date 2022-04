11 arrested for pelting stones during ‘Sobha Yatra’ in Haridwar

Eleven people have been arrested so far in Haridwar stone-pelting incident, said SSP Yogender Singh on April 18. “Police officers are meeting and interacting with the people of the village, adequate police force is deployed in the area,” he added. Stone-pelting incident was reported in Bhagwanpur area of Haridwar during Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 17.