10,000 police personnel to be deployed at Red Fort on Independence Day

: Speaking on the security arrangements for Independence Day, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Delhi Police, Dependra Pathak on August 08 said that more than 10,000 police personnel will be deployed at the Red Fort on Independence Day. “More than 10,000 police personnel to be deployed to ensure fail-proof security arrangements in Delhi on Independence Day. This year there is an additional focus on containing any aerial objects. Technology is being used as a force multiplier,” said Dependra Pathak. “We have an institutionalised mechanism specifically to monitor Rohingyas, we do that in coordination with the Special Branch. We are doing it adequately,” he added.