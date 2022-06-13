100 terrorists killed in J-K this year: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

In a major success against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, as many as 100 terrorists have been gunned down in the region this year, said a police official on June 12.According to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, a terrorist linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Adil Parray was involved in the killing of two J-K police personnel in the region. Speaking to ANI, he said, "An encounter started at Kreesbal Palpora Sangam area of Srinagar with terrorists and a small team of Srinagar Police. When the search operation started, the terrorists opened fire on our party. The encounter started in which Adil Parray was killed. LeT terrorist Adil Parray of Ganderbal who was involved in the killing of two JKP personnel Gh Hassan Dar in Sangam and Saifulla Qadri in Anchar Soura and injuring a 9-year-old girl, killed in a chance encounter with a small team of Police."