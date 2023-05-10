Search icon
“100 pc confident,” says wife of DK Shivakumar over Karnataka Polls

Usha Shivakumar, wife of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Chief DK Shivakumar asserted that she is “100 per cent confident” about her husband DK Shivakumar’s win in the Karnataka Assembly Elections. “I am 100 per cent confident about my husband’s win. Congress government will come, it (The Kerala Story) will not have any effect in Karnataka. I appeal to people to vote for Congress,” said Usha Shivakumar, wife of Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar.

