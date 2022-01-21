10 labourers injured as under-construction school roof collapses in Indore

At least ten labourers were injured after the roof of an under-construction school collapsed in Tejaji Nagar area of Indore in Madhya Pradesh on January 20. “There were 20 labourers were working at the construction site when the incident happened,” said Shefali Agrawal, Tehsildar, Madhya Pradesh. Officials of SDRF, police and municipal corporation rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operation. All the workers were rescued from the debris of the collapsed roof and rushed to a city hospital for treatment. Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited.